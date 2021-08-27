A new video game-themed food cart has just launched in Vancouver. 8bite is now open and can be found at Jonathan Rogers Park in Mount Pleasant on specific dates, which will be updated on its Instagram.

The food trailer’s brand is “all about 8-bit and 16-bit technology,” 8bite’s owner, Jorge, tells Dished Vancouver.

“It’s a reference to a time where developers had very little to work with but put out games that have endured the test of time and are regarded as true art. It was all about resourcefulness, creativity and attention to detail,” he wrote via email.

“The purpose of 8bite as a brand is to reference and evoke those feelings through our food.”