Ruka Coffee has officially opened its doors in Vancouver
Jul 15 2021, 2:56 pm
Vancouver’s newest spot for a cup of Joe and a bite is officially open; Ruka Coffee.
The fresh spot for eats and coffee is operating at 2406 East Broadway and is now open seven days a week.
Ruka offers sandwiches and paninis made with freshly-baked focaccia and desserts like macarons and strawberry cream cake, to name just a few.
For drinks, this spot offers some specialty creations such as Strawberry Lattes and Tiramisu Coffee too.
Find Ruka Cafe open Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 9:30 am to 6 pm.
Ruka Coffee
Address: 2409 E Broadway, Vancouver
