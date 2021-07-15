Vancouver’s newest spot for a cup of Joe and a bite is officially open; Ruka Coffee.

The fresh spot for eats and coffee is operating at 2406 East Broadway and is now open seven days a week.

Ruka offers sandwiches and paninis made with freshly-baked focaccia and desserts like macarons and strawberry cream cake, to name just a few.

For drinks, this spot offers some specialty creations such as Strawberry Lattes and Tiramisu Coffee too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUKA Coffee (@ruka_coffee)

Find Ruka Cafe open Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 7 pm and Sunday from 9:30 am to 6 pm.

Ruka Coffee

Address: 2409 E Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram