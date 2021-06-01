There are a few reasons why you might do a double-take if you pass by Vancouver’s newest destination for treats and smoothies, the COVID Cafe.

The bright, bubble-gum-pink signage for one, the wooden signs shaped like masks dotting the awning, and the words “Crypto Art” are just a few, but really, it’s the name of the business that generally prompts one to stop and stare.

During our quick visit, we discovered that the COVID Cafe was not only a place for caffeinated beverages, smoothies, baked goods, and wraps but also a business that would be showcasing local and NFT (non-fungible token) artists.

According to the art cafe’s manager, the destination has received mixed reactions since it officially opened at 931 Commercial Drive last Friday.

Dished Vancouver was told that the cafe, despite its name being quite “jarring” to some people, was meant to be a welcoming place where members of the community can come together and have an ongoing conversation about the pandemic and how it has affected them as things get safer.

Some of the art that will be showcased here will be inspired by the pandemic as well.

Folks in Vancouver can visit this new art cafe during its operating hours Tuesday to Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm.

COVID Cafe

Address: 931 Commercial Drive, Vancouver