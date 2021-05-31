Rosie’s BBQ & Smokehouse food truck set to launch in Vancouver

A new destination for slow-cooked, tender meats is launching in Vancouver. Meat lovers, check out your new favourite stop for grub: Rosie’s BBQ & Smokehouse.

The food truck is set to serve up family-style meals to hungry Vancouverites starting Sunday, June 20, at Main Street Brewing (261 East 7th Avenue).

The Texas-style BBQ truck is brought to us by Chef Karl Gregg, the founder of popular local sandwich spot Big Lou’s Butcher Shop, which closed in 2015.

Rosie’s represents Gregg’s dream of running his own BBQ concept. All the recipes have been tested and perfected using products from local farms and suppliers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie’s BBQ and Smokehouse (@rosiesbbqsmokehouse)



BBQ lovers can expect dishes like brisket, baby back ribs, smoked pork steaks, and sausages along with sides like pit beans, smoked green beans, Moon Pies, Banana Pudding, semi-sweet tea, and Cherry Kool-Aid Pickles.

The truck will also have handhelds like the smoked tri-tip sandwich, the Red & White smash burger, and the griddled egg and smoked jalapeno sausage sandwich.

Expect to see Rosie’s pop-up at breweries around Vancouver this summer including Main Street, Strange Fellows, Parkside, and Slow Hand, to name just a few.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie’s BBQ and Smokehouse (@rosiesbbqsmokehouse)

Keep an eye on this concept’s socials for upcoming locations and ordering details, and be sure to check it out once it launches.

Rosie’s BBQ & Smokehouse (food truck)

Address: Check location details

Instagram