Super Veloce is your new must-try spot for coffee in downtown Vancouver. The concept quietly opened this week in the lobby of Vancouver’s Shaw Tower at 1067 West Cordova Street.

Described as a health-conscious counter-service destination, this bar serves up smoothies, salads, and protein-rich snacks like bottled protein smoothies and protein-based donuts called “Pronuts” alongside espresso beverages.

Brought to us by the Kitchen Table Restaurants group, Super Veloce offers indoor and outdoor patio seating for patrons.

Be sure to head to this new spot to check out the grub, vibes, and of course, the state-of-the-art custom carbon-fibre Victoria Arduino “Eagle One” espresso machine.

Find it open daily from 7 am to 6 pm.

Super Veloce

Address: Shaw Tower — 1067 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Instagram

All images courtesy Super Veloce