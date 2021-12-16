FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Dec 16 2021, 7:57 pm
Photo: Rich Won
It might be a fresh concept, but Vancouver’s newest soon-to-be-open pub has a ton of history behind it.

The pub is called Hero’s Welcome, and it will be opening inside a long-time former Main Street Army, Navy & Air Force veterans club soon.

Hero’s Welcome is located at 3917 Main Street, formerly the Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans (ANAF) Taurus Unit 298, or the Taurus Club.

The club closed in 2019, but now the 150-seat 3,000 sq ft space will reopen as a hub for games (think pool, pinball, darts, skeeball, and foosball) along with food and drinks.

Photo: Rich Won

Photo: Rich Won

Photo: Rich Won

While Hero’s Welcome will usher in a new era for the building, the modern iteration of the pub will showcase several nods to the history of the space.

We’re told guests will find familiar memorabilia and traditions that “pay homage to the men and women who fought for Canada,” and folks will also be required to remove their hats upon entry.

Photo: Rich Won

On top of that, every month, Hero’s Welcome will help support local veterans’ causes by raising funds. For example, Phillips Brewing will be donating fifty cents from each sale of their house Hero’s Lager.

“We want Hero’s Welcome to return to being a focal point for the neighbourhood and help support charities that benefit veterans and first responders through our programming, events and community engagement,” adds Fallick.

“We have already started conversations with a number of veteran groups in the community.”

So when can you take off your cap and come get comfy in a booth at this 19+ venue? Hero’s Welcome is slated to open on December 27.

After that, you can find this spot open daily from 4 pm to late for now. Oh, and happy hour is daily from 4 to 6 pm… you’re welcome!

Photo: Rich Won

Hero’s Welcome

Address: 3917 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-1020

Instagram

