It might be a fresh concept, but Vancouver’s newest soon-to-be-open pub has a ton of history behind it.

The pub is called Hero’s Welcome, and it will be opening inside a long-time former Main Street Army, Navy & Air Force veterans club soon.

Hero’s Welcome is located at 3917 Main Street, formerly the Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans (ANAF) Taurus Unit 298, or the Taurus Club.

The club closed in 2019, but now the 150-seat 3,000 sq ft space will reopen as a hub for games (think pool, pinball, darts, skeeball, and foosball) along with food and drinks.

This spot will showcase a range of BC draught and craft beer, including a custom Hero’s Lager brewed by Phillips Brewing Co., along with some drool-worthy-looking house sandwiches made with local ingredients from executive chef Monroe Webb. Brought to us by an experienced hospitality duo, Patryk Drozd and Simon Fallick — who together co-own The American Bar — Hero’s Welcome aims to be a community-focused pub that preserves the spirit of the original space. “As long-time patrons of the Taurus Club, this project means a lot to both Simon and I,”

explains Patryk Drozd, who spent the past year reimagining and reviving the space with business partner and fellow Hero’s Welcome co-owner Simon Fallick. “It has been an incredibly rewarding and humbling experience to give this great space a new lease on life. We look forward to welcoming some familiar faces back as well as new guests for events like karaoke nights, bingo, and meat draws and showcasing all the things that made the Taurus Club such an iconic bar and gathering spot for decades.”

While Hero’s Welcome will usher in a new era for the building, the modern iteration of the pub will showcase several nods to the history of the space.

We’re told guests will find familiar memorabilia and traditions that “pay homage to the men and women who fought for Canada,” and folks will also be required to remove their hats upon entry.

On top of that, every month, Hero’s Welcome will help support local veterans’ causes by raising funds. For example, Phillips Brewing will be donating fifty cents from each sale of their house Hero’s Lager.

“We want Hero’s Welcome to return to being a focal point for the neighbourhood and help support charities that benefit veterans and first responders through our programming, events and community engagement,” adds Fallick.

“We have already started conversations with a number of veteran groups in the community.”

So when can you take off your cap and come get comfy in a booth at this 19+ venue? Hero’s Welcome is slated to open on December 27.

After that, you can find this spot open daily from 4 pm to late for now. Oh, and happy hour is daily from 4 to 6 pm… you’re welcome!

Hero’s Welcome

Address: 3917 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-1020

Instagram