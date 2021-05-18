Popeyes Chicken is opening yet another Metro Vancouver location — this time, in Burnaby.

The American chain has seriously exploded on the west coast over the last few years, and the new Burnaby location will join several other stores already operating in Metro Vancouver, including eateries in Port Coquitlam, Langley, and Surrey.

Popeyes told Dished Vancouver that the new Burnaby eatery will be opening at Unit A 7855 Kingsway next week.

Folks have been excited to get a taste of this chain’s signature bonafide eats like chicken tenders, sandwiches, sides, and the newly added viral chicken sandwich, which recently launched across Canada.

The new Burnaby location is tentatively slated to open on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Popeyes – Burnaby

Address: Unit A 7855 Kingsway, Burnaby



