A plant-based hot dog eatery is now open in Vancouver. Good Dogs has officially launched at 1331 Robson Street.

The fresh restaurant has seating for approximately 20-24 guests and offers casual eats like gourmet, plant-based hot dogs, salads, bowls, appetizers, desserts, and even cocktails.

Last month the Good Dogs team told Dished Vancouver that there will be an emphasis on house-made pickled and fermented veggies, made-from-scratch sauces, and dressings on the menu here.

Owners also told us partnering with local organic farmers and a no-waste, sustainable policy was of the utmost importance for this concept.

Starting today at 11 am, folks can head in to enjoy some opening day specials at the vegan ‘dog shop.

These include $5 Classic Dogs and $8 Premium Dogs.

Be sure to stop by and welcome them to the neighbourhood!

Good Dogs Plant Foods

Address: 1331 Robson Street, Vancouver

