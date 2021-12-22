FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Vancouver restaurant closures that happened in 2021

Dec 22 2021, 5:00 pm
Emerald Lounge (Photo courtesy The Emerald)
The restaurant industry is a fickle one, so while we know that some eateries inevitably need to close their doors, we never want to see them shut for good.

Some of these spots were revived with a new concept, while others sadly closed permanently.

Here are some notable Vancouver restaurants that closed in 2021.

Slickity Jim’s Chat ‘n’ Chew

 

A post shared by Slicks On Main (@slickityjims)

Slickity Jim’s 1387 W 7th Avenue location closed in November 2021. The restaurant told patrons they can expect the same delicious grub at its remaining Main Street location.

Nicli Gastown

One of Vancouver’s most popular pizza joints has closed its doors after a decade of operation. Nicli Gastown is now shuttered. The 62 E Cordova Street eatery quietly closed after serving up traditional Italian pizza, salads, and beverages for 10 years.

Rumpus Room

You’ll no longer find the Rumpus Room operating on Main Street, as a new concept called Slim Jim’s BBQ is currently operating there.

Copper Chimney

 

A post shared by Copper Chimney (@copperchimneyyvr)

Copper Chimney, located in downtown Vancouver’s Hotel Le Soleil has quietly closed its doors. A representative from the restaurant told Dished Vancouver that the 567 Hornby Street bar and grill reopened in October after being closed from the onset of the pandemic in March, but that it closed once again for good on November 13, 2021. The new concept operating here is Alouette.

Starbucks Reserve Bar

Starbucks Reserve Vancouver

Daily Hive

The first Starbucks Reserve Bar in Western Canada has permanently closed its doors. The Mount Pleasant coffee house took to social media to share the news that January 31, 2021, would be its last day in business.

Hey Dumplings!

Hey, Dumplings! opening

(Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Sad news for dumpling fans, Hey Dumplings has officially closed up shop at its Chinatown location. The 208 Keefer Street resto first opened back in Spring 2018, where it’s been serving sweet and savoury Russian-style dumplings fresh and frozen.

Peckinpah

 

A post shared by Peckinpah (@peckinpahbbq)

Longtime Vancouver eatery Peckinpah officially closed its doors this year. The 2 Water Street restaurant was known for serving up Carolina-style BBQ in the heart of Gastown, just steps away from Maple Tree Square.

Wildebeest

 

A post shared by Wildebeest (@wildebeestyvr)

Some much-loved Vancouver restaurants have closed their doors since the onset of the pandemic, and we are super sad to add Wildebeest to that list. The 120 W Hastings Street eatery was known for its rustic interior and unreal farm-to-table menu.

Prado Cafe Water Street

Daily Hive

Prado Cafe has opened some beautiful new locations over the last few years, but sadly the much-loved local brand has also recently closed one down. The concept’s 117 Water Street location has now been permanently shuttered.

Ampersand Bistro & Bar

Ampersand Bistro & Bar

Ampersand Bistro & Bar (Daily Hive)

Ampersand Bistro & Bar has quietly closed its doors in Gastown. The 32 Water Street restaurant took over the space from dessert spot Mosquito in spring 2019. It was known for offering patrons what it called “designer dim sum” along with tapas dishes and cocktails.

Laurence & Chico Café

Laurence & Chico Café

Laurence & Chico Café (Photo: Leila Kwok)

The Laurence & Chico Café, located at 833 Bute Street, has quietly closed its doors. The bizarrely-wonderful eatery had been offering tea service in its Alice in Wonderland-like dining room since opening in spring 2018. The West End destination was created and designed by dynamic design duo Laurence Li and Chico Wang.

Don Francesco Ristorante

Vancouver restaurants closures

Daily Hive

Signage is down, and so is its website. It looks like Don Francesco Ristorante has quietly closed its doors at Waterfront Centre in Vancouver. The 909 W Cordova Street Italian eatery took over that space from Hapa Izakaya back in 2018.

Soho Tea Room

After nine years of operation, the Soho Tea Room has closed its doors forever. The 3466 Cambie Street restaurant was known for its Hong Kong and Taiwanese food, especially eats like salt and pepper chicken, hot pot, toast boxes, and bubble tea.

The Emerald Supper Club

One of the crown jewels of Vancouver’s lounge scene has closed: The Emerald Supper Club has officially shut its signature, vibrant green doors. The 555 Gore Avenue cocktail destination was known for delighting its patrons with the charm of Chinatown and old-school Vegas vibes all at once.

Buckets Ice Cream

Buckets’ owners said between adapting to the rapid changes amid the pandemic and growing their own families, closing the store was ultimately the best decision for them. It closed its doors in mid-May.

Libra Room

 

A post shared by @libraroom

The Libra Room, located at 1608 Commercial Drive, closed and is now operating as Mediterranean restaurant Loula’s Taverna & Bar under new ownership.

Terroir Kitchen

A West Vancouver restaurant known for its tapas-style sharing plates has permanently closed. Terroir Kitchen took to Instagram on July 23, 2021, to announce that it will be serving its “last supper” that weekend.

Heirloom Ambleside

A popular purveyor of plant-based eats closed its doors this month, although it says it didn’t choose to shut down. Heirloom Ambleside ceased its operations on July 9, 2021. The 1390 Marine Drive West Vancouver restaurant opened in June 2018.

TWG Tea — Vancouver (reopening at a new location)

 

A post shared by TWG Tea Canada (@twgteaca)

TWG Tea Vancouver has officially closed its West Georgia Street location and has announced plans to reopen at a new address in the future.

WildTale Yaletown

 

A post shared by Candy Chou 🍜 (@candyeatsyyc)

In case you missed it, Yaletown is down a seafood restaurant. WildTale quietly closed its doors earlier this year. The 1079 Mainland Street eatery was known for serving up fresh, West Coast seafood in a sleek and relaxed room.

Mak N Ming

 

A post shared by Jenny (@jianing824)

One of Vancouver’s much-loved upscale restaurants has officially shuttered. Mak N Ming has closed its doors. The owners of the Kitsilano eatery made the announcement saying that they’d be focusing on “bigger opportunities” and that they hope to share details soon.

Scandilicious

 

A post shared by Scandilicious (@scandiliciousfoods)

This popular local breakfast joint had been dishing out its signature sweet and savoury Scandinavian-inspired waffles for nearly a decade before closing. In their announcement, owners said it had been “an absolutely incredible ride for nearly a decade” and thanked their staff and customers for their support over the years.

Boston Pizza — Theatre District

Boston Pizza closed

Daily Hive

A prominent Boston Pizza in downtown Vancouver has officially closed its doors. The Theatre District location of the Canadian chain has permanently shut down after over six years of operation.

DD Mau Yaletown

 

A post shared by DD MAU Yaletown (@ddmau)

The fast-casual destination for Vietnamese eats offered its last service on July 17, 2021. This 1239 Pacific Boulevard outpost was the brand’s original one. It opened nine years ago in 2012.

Tim Hortons — 998 Granville Street

Tim Hortons Granville Street

Daily Hive

Downtown Vancouver said goodbye to another prominent restaurant chain location: Tim Hortons at 998 Granville Street has closed its doors for good.

Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante

Dished Vancouver has learned that West End eatery Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante has permanently closed its doors. The neighbourhood spot for Italian eats told us “there was no other choice” but to close, given the impacts of the pandemic. Pacifico’s 970 Smithe Street remains open, though.

Salt Tasting Room (relocating)

 

A post shared by Salt (@salttastingroom)

A Gastown mainstay for charcuterie and wine for the past 15 years has now closed its doors and plans to relocate. Salt Tasting Room in Blood Alley announced that it was leaving the neighbourhood. But don’t fret cheese lovers: The joint will re-open in Chinatown in October, although the exact location has not been revealed.

Soirette

 

A post shared by Soirette (@lovesoirette)

Soirette cake and macaron boutique announced it would be closing after a decade of operation this summer. The Coal Harbour shop was known for its whimsical sweet treats and photo-worthy creations for Vancouver’s annual Hot Chocolate Festival.

Bridges (temporarily closed)

Bridges

Courtesy Bridges

It’s the end of an era. Landmark Granville Island restaurant Bridges closed its doors on Sunday, September 26, 2021, after 41 years of operation. But here’s some good news: it’s not a goodbye for this space, just see you later. The restaurant as we know it will be changing, and Bridges will be rebranding.

Trans Am

trans am closed

@turbo_x_trans_am/Instagram

One of Vancouver’s most celebrated local burger joints has permanently closed its doors. Trans Am, or as it was later known, Turbo X Trans Am, is officially shuttered.

Rogue Kitchen & Wetbar

 

A post shared by Rogue Wetbar (@roguewetbar)

Rogue Kitchen & Wetbar has permanently closed its Convention Centre location after nearly a decade of operation. The local mini-chain operated at 200 Burrard Street at the Waterfront Building in Vancouver for eight years.

Butcher’s Table

One of Metro Vancouver’s local spots for quality cuts of meat, Butcher’s Table, has closed its doors. The butcher shop was located inside the New West River Market at 112 – 810 Quayside Drive.

Cin City Mini Donuts

 

A post shared by Cin City Donuts (@cincityvancity)

Cin City Mini Donuts has closed its Vancouver sweet spot at 327 E Broadway. The destination for hot mini donuts, hot dogs, cotton candy, and lemonade had operated seasonal stands before, but this was the brand’s first full-time location.

Bao Chau Vietnamese Restaurant

Daily Hive

A longtime Vietnamese eatery has closed its doors in Vancouver. Bao Chau Vietnamese Restaurant has been marked as permanently closed online, and a sign on the front window of the restaurant has been posted to share the news.

The Slocan

The Slocan

Daily Hive

The Slocan has stopped operating at its 2715 East Hastings Street location after nearly 50 years of business. This destination for classic comfort eats closed on November 14, 2021. The restaurant teased a “2.0” version of The Slocan in its goodbye Instagram post. We’ll keep you posted as details are released.

Taylight Brewing

 

A post shared by Tay Brewing (@taylightbrewing)

Taylight Brewing in Port Coquitlam closed its doors earlier this fall. In a message to its followers, the 1485 Coast Meridian Road brewery, which opened its doors back in August 2018, said it would no longer be able to stay open due to “effects of COVID 19.”

Miantiao

Miantiao

Frasca Room

Miantiao, the newly opened eatery inside the Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver, has now ceased operations. After a six-month run, the Italian-Chinese restaurant offered its last service on Monday, November 29, 2021. It has since been replaced by Carlino.

Swiss Chalet — Burnaby (closing end of December)

 

A post shared by Swiss Chalet (@swisschaletca)

Staff at the restaurant also noted that the Lougheed Highway location could shut down operations before December 27, 2021, depending on the availability of staff and ingredients. It was advised that folks looking to stop into the restaurant during its final week should call ahead to check that it is open and that items are still up for order.

