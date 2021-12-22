Vancouver restaurant closures that happened in 2021

The restaurant industry is a fickle one, so while we know that some eateries inevitably need to close their doors, we never want to see them shut for good.

Some of these spots were revived with a new concept, while others sadly closed permanently.

Here are some notable Vancouver restaurants that closed in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slicks On Main (@slickityjims)

Slickity Jim’s 1387 W 7th Avenue location closed in November 2021. The restaurant told patrons they can expect the same delicious grub at its remaining Main Street location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicli Antica Pizzeria (@niclipizzeria)

One of Vancouver’s most popular pizza joints has closed its doors after a decade of operation. Nicli Gastown is now shuttered. The 62 E Cordova Street eatery quietly closed after serving up traditional Italian pizza, salads, and beverages for 10 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rumpus Room (@rumpusroomvancouver)

You’ll no longer find the Rumpus Room operating on Main Street, as a new concept called Slim Jim’s BBQ is currently operating there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Copper Chimney (@copperchimneyyvr)

Copper Chimney, located in downtown Vancouver’s Hotel Le Soleil has quietly closed its doors. A representative from the restaurant told Dished Vancouver that the 567 Hornby Street bar and grill reopened in October after being closed from the onset of the pandemic in March, but that it closed once again for good on November 13, 2021. The new concept operating here is Alouette.

The first Starbucks Reserve Bar in Western Canada has permanently closed its doors. The Mount Pleasant coffee house took to social media to share the news that January 31, 2021, would be its last day in business.

Sad news for dumpling fans, Hey Dumplings has officially closed up shop at its Chinatown location. The 208 Keefer Street resto first opened back in Spring 2018, where it’s been serving sweet and savoury Russian-style dumplings fresh and frozen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peckinpah (@peckinpahbbq)

Longtime Vancouver eatery Peckinpah officially closed its doors this year. The 2 Water Street restaurant was known for serving up Carolina-style BBQ in the heart of Gastown, just steps away from Maple Tree Square.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildebeest (@wildebeestyvr)

Some much-loved Vancouver restaurants have closed their doors since the onset of the pandemic, and we are super sad to add Wildebeest to that list. The 120 W Hastings Street eatery was known for its rustic interior and unreal farm-to-table menu.

Prado Cafe has opened some beautiful new locations over the last few years, but sadly the much-loved local brand has also recently closed one down. The concept’s 117 Water Street location has now been permanently shuttered.

Ampersand Bistro & Bar has quietly closed its doors in Gastown. The 32 Water Street restaurant took over the space from dessert spot Mosquito in spring 2019. It was known for offering patrons what it called “designer dim sum” along with tapas dishes and cocktails.

The Laurence & Chico Café, located at 833 Bute Street, has quietly closed its doors. The bizarrely-wonderful eatery had been offering tea service in its Alice in Wonderland-like dining room since opening in spring 2018. The West End destination was created and designed by dynamic design duo Laurence Li and Chico Wang.

Signage is down, and so is its website. It looks like Don Francesco Ristorante has quietly closed its doors at Waterfront Centre in Vancouver. The 909 W Cordova Street Italian eatery took over that space from Hapa Izakaya back in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Foodie | Bitesofam (@bitesofam)

After nine years of operation, the Soho Tea Room has closed its doors forever. The 3466 Cambie Street restaurant was known for its Hong Kong and Taiwanese food, especially eats like salt and pepper chicken, hot pot, toast boxes, and bubble tea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Emerald Supper Club (@emeraldsupperclub)

One of the crown jewels of Vancouver’s lounge scene has closed: The Emerald Supper Club has officially shut its signature, vibrant green doors. The 555 Gore Avenue cocktail destination was known for delighting its patrons with the charm of Chinatown and old-school Vegas vibes all at once.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ice Cream, Catering & Events (@bucketsicecream)

Buckets’ owners said between adapting to the rapid changes amid the pandemic and growing their own families, closing the store was ultimately the best decision for them. It closed its doors in mid-May.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @libraroom

The Libra Room, located at 1608 Commercial Drive, closed and is now operating as Mediterranean restaurant Loula’s Taverna & Bar under new ownership.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TK tapas & share plates (@terroirkitchen)

A West Vancouver restaurant known for its tapas-style sharing plates has permanently closed. Terroir Kitchen took to Instagram on July 23, 2021, to announce that it will be serving its “last supper” that weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heirloom Ambleside (@heirloomambleside) A popular purveyor of plant-based eats closed its doors this month, although it says it didn’t choose to shut down. Heirloom Ambleside ceased its operations on July 9, 2021. The 1390 Marine Drive West Vancouver restaurant opened in June 2018.

TWG Tea — Vancouver (reopening at a new location)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TWG Tea Canada (@twgteaca)

TWG Tea Vancouver has officially closed its West Georgia Street location and has announced plans to reopen at a new address in the future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candy Chou 🍜 (@candyeatsyyc)

In case you missed it, Yaletown is down a seafood restaurant. WildTale quietly closed its doors earlier this year. The 1079 Mainland Street eatery was known for serving up fresh, West Coast seafood in a sleek and relaxed room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny (@jianing824)

One of Vancouver’s much-loved upscale restaurants has officially shuttered. Mak N Ming has closed its doors. The owners of the Kitsilano eatery made the announcement saying that they’d be focusing on “bigger opportunities” and that they hope to share details soon.