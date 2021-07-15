Today is the day that Granville Island gets its highly anticipated new dining destination: Alimentaria Mexicana.

The new concept is brought to us by Mexican-Canadian Chef and Entrepreneur Ernesto Gomez (Chancho Tortilleria, Nuba, Fayuca).

It’s now softly open in the former Edible Canada space at 1596 Johnston Street in Vancouver.

The fresh eatery promises patrons an authentic taste of Mexican via dine-in, takeout, and even a soon-to-be-open retail option featuring small farmers, suppliers, and artisans from south-of-the-border communities.

Alimentaria will also boast an educational space, as this project aims to inform customers and support local and international artisans and makers.

The main restaurant offers dishes designed to be shared family-style.

Top-notch eats like Halloumi & Grilled Cactus, Sopes with Bone Marrow, Mushrooms Birria, and Beet Ceviche will be available on Alimentaria’s soft opening menu.

The menu will be expanded and more dishes will be rolled out over the coming weeks.

For drinks, Sabrine Dhaliwal (The Chickadee Room at Juke) has created a cocktail menu featuring signature cocktails available by the pitcher.

The El Caminero (takeout window), the Fabrica (tortilleria), and the Mercado (retail store) will all be opening at a later date.

Alimentaria’s Cantina and licensed patio is ready to welcome patrons Wednesday through Sunday from 11:30 am during its soft opening period.

Be sure to make your reservations and welcome this new spot to the scene. The patio is available for walk-ins only.

Alimentaria Mexicana

Address: 1596 Johnston Street (Granville Island), Vancouver

Instagram

All photos courtesy Alimentaria Mexicana.