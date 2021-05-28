A new Irish pub has officially opened its doors in Vancouver. Smith’s Bar & Restaurant is now operating in the former Irish Heather space on Carrall Street.

Brought to us by the IRL Hospitality Group (a subdivision of the IRL Group), the new gastropub features a hidden nook at the back of the pub and restaurant called “The Forge” along with an outdoor courtyard.

Smith’s is the IRL Group’s third pub in Vancouver operating alongside sister concepts Donnellan’s Irish Pub on Granville Street and the Shamrock Bar & Grill in the West End.

“[Owners] William & Laura Donnellan are delighted to bring this exciting new location to fruition and continue with the fine tradition of Irish Pubs at this Carrall Street location,” a representative from the IRL Group told Dished Vancouver.

“Smith’s is a nod to William’s family in Ireland who were publicans, and prior to that, blacksmiths.”

This spot opened today at noon, be sure to check it out the next time you’re in the area.

Smith’s Bar & Restaurant

Address: 210 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Phone: 236-521-8381

Instagram