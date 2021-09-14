A popular destination for Ukrainian food and artisan bread, Kozak Ukraïnian Bakery, is officially opening a new Vancouver location.

The local staple will be opening its third outpost in Gastown at 1 West Cordova Street this week, and Dished Vancouver stepped inside to check it out before its launch.

Kozak currently operates two other locations in Vancouver and New West. At those outposts, it offers hearty, casual breakfast and lunch eats like borsch, chicken soup, handmade pierogies, bread, treats, and caffeinated beverages too.

While the Gastown restaurant will eventually offer brunch and lunch, for now, owners plan to offer only dinner service once it opens.

Diners will find an array of Ukrainian staples like goulash, Baba Anya’s Nalysnyky, and cabbage rolls up for order here.

This new destination will also offer seven different kinds of house pierogies in varieties like potato and dill, sauerkraut, and bacon and potato.

The dinner menu also offers a small selection of larger plates like Chicken Kyiv, duck leg, and Banosh, which is a popular dish from Western Ukraine made with cornmeal, sour cream, and butter.

Find this new spot open Wednesday, September 15 at 5 pm.

Kozak Ukrainian Bakery — Gastown

Address: 1 West Cordova Street

