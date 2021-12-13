After opening its doors earlier this year, Le Coq Frit in Kitsilano has become a must-try destination for picture-perfect fried chicken.

It serves up crispy, tender meat with dips like jalapeno and spicy mayo, along with drool-worthy sides that you can’t get enough of.

The craveable chicken at Le Coq Frit comes in four awesome flavours: Nashville hot, classic soy, sweet and spicy, and plain.

Its signature chicken sandwich should be on everyone’s food bucket list. It’s made with a crispy patty sandwiched between two perfectly toasted brioche buns, layered with house-made sauce.

Not to mention, it also serves an iconic rendition of Chicken & Croffles, a staple brunch delicacy that you need to taste.

Fries (regular and yam), coleslaw, corn salad, and onion rings are all side dishes that you can pair with your meal to satisfy your cravings.

Le Coq Frit is a hidden gem, literally serving up #chickengoals every day.

Find this spot open from 11 am to 9 pm daily.

Le Coq Frit

Address: 1888 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-8776

Instagram