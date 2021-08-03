First, there was the vibrant food Jeepney with the colourful, photo-worthy grub. Now, the brick-and-mortar restaurant from Shameless Buns is almost ready to open to the public.

Dished Vancouver was the first inside the new 5772 Fraser Street must-try eatery, and we got to check out the punchy interior and some stellar new menu items to boot.

When you step into the restaurant, you’ll be greeted by an Andy Warhol-inspired wall of Spam — aka the perfect place for an Insta snap — and to the right is a mural dotted with Easter eggs that are odes to owners Matt and Corvette’s family and the inspiration for the restaurant.

The eatery is a love letter to the Philippines and has incorporated traditional and modern aspects of Filipino culture into its decor and, of course, its menu.

The fresh destination for Filipino street food is certainly delivering on its promise to serve up “Manila street food vibes with the Shameless touch,” if you ask us.

Patrons who head to the soon-to-be-open eatery will find staples from the food truck’s menu they know and love, as well as some new items like Embutido Meatloaf Sandwich, Mexi-Pino Elote, and Ice Candy, to name a few.

In addition to its menu, Shameless has its signature sauces, ketchup, and vinegar available by the bottle, along with a selection of Filipino canned beverages.

This spot will offer a list of beers eventually as well.

Shameless Buns assures us that the food truck is going nowhere, which means double the deliciousness is in store for fans of this brand.

The eatery is slated to open on August 7. It will be open that day starting at 11 am until 8 pm (or until they sell out).

Shameless Buns

Address: 5772 Fraser Street, Vancouver



Facebook | Instagram