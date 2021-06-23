A new Italian street food truck is gearing up to open in Metro Vancouver. Nonna’s Cucina Food Truck will launch in Port Moody today.

The concept will officially start slinging Italian staples made with family recipes Wednesday, June 23 at 11 am on Port Moody’s Murray Street, aka Brewery Row.

Nonna’s Cucina offers a menu of fire-roasted paninis in a variety of flavours like classic Caprese, Nonna’s Meatballs, and Roasted Italian Sausage with Peperonata, to name a few.

The truck tells Dished Vancouver it will also serve meats from Calabria, which will ensure they are “keeping the family roots going.”

For drinks, you can expect refreshing Italian lemon and orange sodas.

Nonna’s Cucina will be updating its followers regarding its exact location and hours daily, so be sure to follow the truck on Instagram and check it out soon.

This Italian gem isn’t the only new handheld-selling vehicle in the area. Chicken Parm Sandwich maker Burdy has launched and is parked in front of Vancouver’s Container Brewing. Be sure to make a visit out to them as well.

Nonna’s Cucina Food Truck

Address: Murray Street, Port Moody

Instagram