El Caminero: Alimentaria’s new takeout window now open
There’s a brand new destination for Mexican eats in town. El Caminero, Alimentaria’s new takeout window, is officially open.
The fresh Granville Island destination is now serving up antojitos (Mexican snacks) from a colourful window near the front entrance of the full-service restaurant.
The El Caminero takeout window offers a menu of tasty tacos like crispy cauliflower with pico de gallo, red pipian & pumpkin seeds, and carne asada tacos too.
Folks can also pick up house-made churros here.
Alimentaria’s Mercado space is also now officially open. It showcases authentic Mexican artisanal products and provisions, sourced both locally and internationally.
Be sure to stop by and grab a taco (or two) the next time you pass by this new vibrant food window.
El Caminero at Alimentaria Mexicana
Address: 1596 Johnston Street (Granville Island), Vancouver