There’s a brand new destination for Mexican eats in town. El Caminero, Alimentaria’s new takeout window, is officially open.

The fresh Granville Island destination is now serving up antojitos (Mexican snacks) from a colourful window near the front entrance of the full-service restaurant.

The El Caminero takeout window offers a menu of tasty tacos like crispy cauliflower with pico de gallo, red pipian & pumpkin seeds, and carne asada tacos too.

Folks can also pick up house-made churros⁠ here.

Alimentaria’s Mercado space is also now officially open. It showcases authentic Mexican artisanal products and provisions, sourced both locally and internationally.