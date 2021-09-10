A new neighbourhood bistro and grocer called Collective Goods has now officially opened in Vancouver.

The concept’s executive chef, Sean Reeve (The Mackenzie Room, Say Mercy), is heading up the food program at the new destination. It’s operating at 3532 Commercial Street.

Collective Goods is a chef-curated fridge and pantry as well as a cozy dining spot and bottle shop.

It aims to be a one-stop shop for everything you need to dine in at home or out.

The 1,450-sq-ft, 40-seat space offers casual dining in the bistro, simple grocery staples, take-home meal kits, and a wine shop overseen by sommelier and Collective Goods General Manager Shiva Reddy.

Folks can expect local beer and wine to pair with classic French bistro cuisine from the dine-in menu, which was influenced by the grub at The Mackenzie Room.

When it comes to the look of the interior, think general-store-built-during-gold-rush vibes.

Collective Goods

Address: 3532 Commercial Street, Vancouver

Instagram