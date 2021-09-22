The famous Korean fried chicken chain NeNe Chicken is officially launching in the West End this week.

Folks will find the new shop at 1231 Davie Street, the former location of Ramen Koika.

Dished Vancouver was the first inside the new Davie Street location. It will offer the brand’s signature varieties of fried chicken, including Original, Swicy (sweet and spicy), Freaking Hot, Snowing Cheese, and Snowing Chilli, as well as chicken burgers and sides.

NeNe is an international chain with locations across the globe, including in Japan, Singapore, Australia, and of course, Korea.

The brand, founded in 1999, is known for serving chicken made with its secret battered dipping process that keeps the chicken juicy and the batter crispy.

It has a huge following thanks to its high-quality ingredients and cooking methods, including a special marinating machine for the chicken that is delivered fresh and never frozen daily.

NeNe’s first North American location opened on Kingsway back in April.

The West End outpost will offer dine-in seating for around 35 people, and soon, it will serve local craft beer as well.

You will be able to head into the new Davie Street location starting Friday, September 24. The eatery’s hours will be 11:30 am to 10 pm, seven days a week.

NeNe Chicken – Davie Street

Address: 1231 Davie Street, Vancouver

