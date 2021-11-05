Heads up, folks. There’s a new spot to grab oden in Metro Vancouver. Hot Oden is open at 3779 Sexsmith Road #1116 in Richmond.

This new eatery dishes out the much-loved Japanese dish daily from noon to 8 pm, and people have been loving it so far.

Folks can pick from a wide variety of skewers such as freshly cooked fish cakes, black pepper chicken, squid, lobster balls, daikon, mushrooms, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HotOdenCanada (@hotodencanada)

There’s also topping like eggs, seaweed, corn, and mochi pockets up for grabs.

Be sure to check this spot out if you haven’t already!

Hot Oden

Address: 3779 Sexsmith Road #1116, Richmond

Phone: 604-330-7700

Instagram