Hot Oden: New Metro Vancouver spot now open in Richmond
Nov 5 2021, 9:14 pm
Heads up, folks. There’s a new spot to grab oden in Metro Vancouver. Hot Oden is open at 3779 Sexsmith Road #1116 in Richmond.
This new eatery dishes out the much-loved Japanese dish daily from noon to 8 pm, and people have been loving it so far.
Folks can pick from a wide variety of skewers such as freshly cooked fish cakes, black pepper chicken, squid, lobster balls, daikon, mushrooms, and more.
View this post on Instagram
There’s also topping like eggs, seaweed, corn, and mochi pockets up for grabs.
Be sure to check this spot out if you haven’t already!
Hot Oden
Address: 3779 Sexsmith Road #1116, Richmond
Phone: 604-330-7700