Vancouver’s new modern Afghan restaurant is almost ready to open its doors. Zarak is slated to launch early next month, Dished Vancouver is told.

Brought to us by the talented folks behind Surrey’s celebrated eatery Afghan Kitchen, the new restaurant will be launching at 2102 Main Street.

Not unlike Afghan Kitchen, Zarak will offer patrons modern and elevated takes on Afghan dishes and flavours.

The Main Street destination will offer refined eats and sips in a space designed by Simcic + Uhrich Architects. Guests can expect pink-hued walls inspired by Afghan mud houses as well as subtle brick and gold details.

There will also be references to kites inside the space. Restaurant Partner Winnie Sun explained the significance of this as a symbol in the restaurant.

“Flying kites is a common hobby in Afghanistan and is considered by many to be an art form. It brings joy and smiles to families and is a symbol of hope to soar in the sky, despite political turmoils inside the country,” notes Sun.

“Kite-flying was actually banned by the Taliban in Afghanistan 1996–2001. As Khaled Hosseini writes in The Kite Runner, ‘There are a lot of children in Afghanistan, but little childhood,’ but flying kite is a reminder of that childhood for Hassib, our partner who lived in Afghanistan through the age of 16, and we felt it an important aspect to incorporate in the restaurant of our dreams.”

Zarak, like Afghan Kitchen, will still be using family recipes, “mum’s recipes,” as the team puts it. The new eatery will have a drink program featuring BC and international wines, local beers, and an extensive cocktail, mocktail, coffee, and tea selection as well.

Once it’s open, the 70-seat restaurant will be open Wednesday to Friday for dinner service from 5 to 10 pm.

Zarak is set to open to the public on Wednesday, December 8.

If you want to try to get a taste of this new spot before then, there are limited tickets for a three-course tasting dinner at the restaurant from December 2 to 5. Those will go quickly, so act fast!

Zarak

Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver

All photos courtesy Zarak