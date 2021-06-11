FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Roberto's Big Sandwiches: New food destination launches in Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
Jun 11 2021
Mushroom Arugula (Courtesy Roberto’s Big Sandwiches)

It seems like sandwich concepts are popping up every week in Vancouver, and here’s the latest to check out: Roberto’s Big Sandwiches.

This concept is now open at microgrocer Dalina’s Main Street location for pickup or delivery via DoorDash and Uber Eats from 3 to 8 pm Thursday through Saturday.

It offers an array of fresh sandwiches like The Godfather, a classic meatball, marinara, and three-cheese sub and the Dalina Dagwood made with mortadella, salami, prosciutto, and cheese.

There’s also a Chicken Parm and a Roasted Mushroom Arugula handheld up for order.

Dagwood (Courtesy Roberto’s Big Sandwiches)

Meatball (Courtesy Roberto’s Big Sandwiches)

Sandwiches are made with house-made dressings and sauces, Columbus Meats, and Kaylin & Hobbs Pickles.

Be sure to check out this new concept the next time you’re in need of a bite!

