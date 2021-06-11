Roberto’s Big Sandwiches: New food destination launches in Vancouver

It seems like sandwich concepts are popping up every week in Vancouver, and here’s the latest to check out: Roberto’s Big Sandwiches.

This concept is now open at microgrocer Dalina’s Main Street location for pickup or delivery via DoorDash and Uber Eats from 3 to 8 pm Thursday through Saturday.

It offers an array of fresh sandwiches like The Godfather, a classic meatball, marinara, and three-cheese sub and the Dalina Dagwood made with mortadella, salami, prosciutto, and cheese.

There’s also a Chicken Parm and a Roasted Mushroom Arugula handheld up for order.

Sandwiches are made with house-made dressings and sauces, Columbus Meats, and Kaylin & Hobbs Pickles.

Be sure to check out this new concept the next time you’re in need of a bite!

Roberto’s Big Sandwiches

