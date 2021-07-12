A new brunch spot with a spacious beer garden just launched in Metro Vancouver: Bruncheria Day & Night is now open in New West.

This new concept is the sister restaurant to Bruncheria Cafe (656 Columbia Street, New West), which opened three years ago.

Now, the owners have officially unveiled the “Day & Night” location at 502 E Columbia Street.

This sizeable new location can be found in Sapperton, just a few minutes away from the original cafe.

It offers patrons a great menu of eats perfect for brunch and beyond, along with a sunny outdoor patio/beer garden and free parking.

Be sure to check out this new spot the next time you’re in need of some brekkie, a cold beer, or both!

Bruncheria Day & Night

Address: 502 E Columbia Street, New Westminster

Instagram