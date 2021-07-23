We’ve got more extremely exciting news for foodies in Metro Vancouver: famous tempura chain Tendon Kohaku is nearly ready to open its Burnaby outpost.

The new 106-1901 Rosser Avenue location will be soft-launching on Monday, July 26 with a limited menu in Brentwood.

This popular concept opened its first North American location in Vancouver on Howe Street back in March.

The chain is known for its “fried to amber perfection” tempura bowls and sides like Nagoya-style chicken wings, Sashimi salad, and more.

Kohaku is a joint venture from two giant Japanese food corporations: Nadai Fujisoba (the largest soba chain in Japan) and the Kings Know Group.

Kohaku’s first location opened in Singapore, and it now operates several other outposts in Tokyo, Taiwan, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The eatery is named after “amber,” like the gem, which is meant to represent the golden battered tempura — and they certainly deliver just that.

Kohaku also has two secret sauces that make its grub that much more delicious: a Kohaku Sauce and a house Spicy Sauce. Both sauces are made with over 15 ingredients and boiled for 10 hours before they are served.

This brand offers six different varieties of tempura rice bowls including Seafood, Veggie (also the option to make this vegan), and Sashimi, to name a few. All bowls come with a miso soup and pickled ginger, and the patron can choose between Japanese premium white rice or wholegrain.

There’s also the option to make any bowl spicy.

In addition to the bowls, this concept offers an array of smaller plates, cold beverages like milk teas, and desserts such as Matcha Soft Serve Ice Cream and Japanese Strawberry Cheesecake.

So there you have it. Come Monday, be sure to check out this new Brentwood restaurant the next time you’re in the area.

Tendon Kohaku Brentwood

Address: 106-1901 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby

Instagram