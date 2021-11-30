It’s always a great time for a hot bowl of noodles if you’re living in Vancouver. So it’s a good thing we just learned about a brand new spot to get this delicacy downtown.

The new Noodle Bar at Parq Vancouver is officially open and operating. It’s located on the west side of Level 3. You can enter through Koi lounge’s golden screen doors.

This fresh, first-come, first-served eatery is open to 19+ customers from 11 to 1 am daily.

The Noodle Bar serves up Asian comfort food classics including made-to-order noodle soups and rice dishes.

Patrons will have their choice of egg noodles, lai fun, rice noodles, udon, and vermicelli noodles here.

Folks can then pick from various proteins including BBQ pork, roast pork, soya chicken, and can even add wontons too.

When it comes to rice dishes, expect fried rice served with seafood or BBQ pork and Szechuan Kung Pao Chicken as options.

A selection of drinks are also available for purchase. Currently, only dine-in service will be on offer and takeout will not be available.

The Noodle Bar at Koi

Address: Parq Vancouver (west side of Level 3) — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver