Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba Brentwood officially opening in Burnaby
Famous Tokyo ramen shop Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba is officially opening its new location in Metro Vancouver this month.
Kokoro Brentwood is located at 106-1901 Rosser Avenue in Burnaby, and its soft launch is coming up quickly.
The new 3,000 sq ft, 70+ seat location will quietly open during select hours from December 9 to 16, and then the grand opening will take place on December 18 and 19 from 11:30 am to 10 pm.
Folks who head to the grand opening can enjoy a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal on any main bowl of Mazesoba/ramen.
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba, known for its Mazesoba (soupless ramen), currently operates four other BC locations in Vancouver and Coquitlam.
This concept was founded in Tokyo, Japan back in 2013 by Chef Takuma Ishikawa.
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba Brentwood
Address: 106-1901 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby