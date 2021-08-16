It looks like Vancouverites have not one but two new places to grab a caffeinated beverage in the day and a cocktail in the evening: Black Coffeehouse + Lounge now open in Mount Pleasant.

The 1 East Broadway concept is now open and operating in the former location of Asian fusion restaurant Indochine Kitchen + Bar.

The coffee bar operates from 8:30 am to 5 pm and then it’s onto cocktail lounge offerings and vibes from 5:30 pm till late.

Black Coffeehouse offers an extensive selection of coffee, tea, and iced beverage options.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLACK Coffeehouse + Lounge (@blackcoffeelounge)

Beer, wine, cocktails, and champagne are on the evening menu at this spot as well.

For food, expect bites like meat and cheese boards, parmesan fries, and toast and sandwiches too.

Be sure to check out this new spot when you’re in the neighbourhood.

Black Coffeehouse + Lounge

Address: 1 East Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-0828

Instagram