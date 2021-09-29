It’s only been a couple of months since Bruncheria Day & Night opened, and now, it looks like some serious changes are afoot for its original sister restaurant in downtown New West: the Bruncheria Cafe.

The brunch cafe, which opened three years ago, has officially unveiled that its location at 656 Columbia Street will soon reopen as a new concept called Donuteria.

The destination will now be a team effort by Bruncheria and Royal City Donuts, a popular New West-based donut maker.

Patrons will soon be able to try a great menu of sweet and savoury eats perfect for brunch and beyond, along with a great selection of Donuteria’s “twist on donuts,” which is to-be-revealed.

Hours will be 10 am to 8 pm Monday through Sunday, and owners guarantee donuts up to the very last hour.

The soft opening of the fresh concept is October 6, 2021, at 656 Columbia Street, New West.

Be sure to pop by if you’re in the area!

Donuteria

Address: 656 Columbia Street, New Westminster