Lucky’s Exotic Bodega is officially opening a second location in Vancouver.

The destination for rare snacks and drinks and trendy streetwear will be opening at 1361 East 41st Avenue, right next to much-loved foodie favourite Duffin’s Donuts.

The new souped-up corner store is currently gearing up to open its doors on Friday, July 23.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky’s Exotic Bodega (@luckysbodega)

In addition to Lucky’s signature offerings like hard-to-find candy and snacks (we’re told limited-edition Kit Kat fruit cereal is coming our way), the new Lucky’s outpost will also be opening a barbershop next door, Faded Men’s CLUB.

Be sure to check out the new store once it opens this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky’s Exotic Bodega (@luckysbodega)

Luckys Exotic Bodega 41st Avenue

Address: 1361 East 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram