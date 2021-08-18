Popular Australian retailer, The Source Bulk Foods, has officially opened its second North American location in Vancouver.

While the zero-waste brand was founded Down Under, it currently operates 64 bulk food stores around the globe in the UK, New Zealand, Ireland, and Singapore.

Most recently, The Source expanded to Canada, opening its first North American location in Toronto earlier this year.

Typically the brand’s locations offer over 400 products, including dried fruits, herbs and spices, cereals, pasta, rice, and more.

Patrons who shop here are asked to bring reusable containers and have them weighed and recorded empty before filling them, so pricing is accurate.

After that, folks can gather everything on their shopping list and return to the counter to purchase all the goods.

Vancouverites can now find The Source Bulk Foods open in Kitsilano at 2699 West Broadway.

The Source Bulk Foods — Kitsilano

Address: 2699 West Broadway, Vancouver

