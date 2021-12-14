ICYMI, a traditional Filipino restaurant that’s been serving the Vancouver community for over five years recently opened a second restaurant in New Westminster.

The delicious cuisine at Plato’s Filipino can now be found at 892 Carnarvon Street, in addition to its first location at 5175 Joyce Street in Vancouver.

The second location opened earlier this year. You can find a variety of dishes here, including BBQ chicken, pork, beef, veggies, and more.

All this grub will transport your tastebuds to the Philippines.

Just steps away from the sky train, you can now enjoy authentic Filipino flavour right here in the lower mainland without having to travel to Vancouver or Southeast Asia for that matter.

View this post on Instagram

Plato Filipino has plenty of savoury dishes on its menu, like Lumpia spring rolls, Chicken and Pork Adobo, and Palabok noodles, so make sure you save up enough of an appetite.

The restaurant’s unique desserts, like Buko Pandan, a sweet coconut-flavoured treat with jelly cubes, and Leche flan cake, are also available for order and worth every single bite.

The best part is, Plato Filipino is a fast-casual joint, which means your authentic, home-style meal will be ready for you before you know it.

The new location is open from 9 am to 7 pm daily.

Plato Filipino – New West

Address: #100 – 892 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-553-6747

Facebook | Instagram