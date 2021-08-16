A new destination for Caribbean eats just launched in Vancouver. Baby Dhal Roti is now open on The Drive.

The 2707 Commercial Drive spot, aka “Vancouver’s Roti headquarters,” officially opened to the public over the weekend.

Folks can head to this joint and indulge in some quality dishes like doubles, roti, oxtail, and curry chicken to name just a few.

Find this spot open Tuesday to Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm — be sure to check it out.

Baby Dhal Roti

Address: 2707 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-7684

