BjornBar Bakery’s new location in Coquitlam is almost ready to open.

This will be the second outpost for the popular North Vancouver sweet spot, which is known for its wide selection of delicious gourmet dessert bars.

The new shop will be located in the U building at 581 Clarke Road.

This means folks in the area will soon have access to the bakery’s signature menu of homestyle baking, featuring treats like loaves, cinnamon buns, cookies, croissants, muffins, and more.

BjornBar also offers lunch bites, packaged eats, and cakes with 72 hours’ notice before pickup.

You can find BjornBar Coquitlam open starting Friday, October 29.

BjornBar Bakery — Coquitlam

Address: The U — 111 – 581 Clarke Road, Coquitlam

