The new food and beverage offerings at The Amazing Brentwood just keep coming, and here’s the latest. Small Victory is officially soft opening at the shopping centre today.

The popular Vancouver bakery-cafe currently operates two locations in Yaletown and South Granville. A third Vancouver outpost was announced last fall as well.

Small Victory at The Amazing Brentwood will welcome its first customers on September 28 at noon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Small Victory Bakery (@sv_bakery)

The new Burnaby sweet spot is located in the West Mews, just outside of the central plaza.

The store can be accessed through the Grand Lobby or through an exterior entrance on the West Mews.

It will offer the brand’s regular lineup of goodies and caffeinated beverages along with brunch and lunch options.

Small Victory — The Amazing Brentwood