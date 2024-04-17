75+ restaurant openings to watch in and around Metro Vancouver

We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.

There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new restaurants in and around Vancouver to try soon or down the line.

It’s been a long time since we reported on what was happening in the special space tucked beneath the historic Rosewood Hotel Georgia in downtown Vancouver. We’re beyond thrilled to share news of a fresh concept that aims to add to the city’s already-bustling cocktail culture: Prophecy.

The high-end lounge is set to open this spring. It promises unpretentious hospitality, a captivating space, and, of course, an extensive cocktail menu.

Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-233-2953

The brother-sister duo behind a much-loved eatery in Vancouver, Anh and Chi, have a new project in the works: Good Thief.

Vincent and Amélie Nguyễn are nearly ready to share the sibling concept, which will be located right next door to their award-winning Vietnamese restaurant at 3336 Main Street.

Address: 3336 Main Street, Vancouver

Life’s always better with some delicious fresh waffles, which is why we’re so excited that Nero Waffles is opening a new location in South Granville.

Signs for the new waffle spot recently popped up at 2861 Granville Sreet in Vancouver at the former location of Heirloom Juice Co., which closed in March 2023.

Address: 2861 Granville Street, Vancouver

We knew it was coming, and now Crumbl Cookies’ opening in BC is becoming a reality. The famous US chain is poised to open a store in Metro Vancouver.

Slated to open at 1125 Nicola Avenue in Port Coquitlam, this appears to be the first outpost in the province for the supped-up cookie chain.

Dished has covered the Utah-founded viral concept’s expansion into the Canadian treat scene closely.

Address: Clock Tower Centre — 1125 Nicola Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Downtown Vancouver is about to get another spot for Italian eats: Locanda dell’Orso.

The new eatery, which means “Inn of the Bear” in Italian, is brought to us by a group of industry vets who aim to offer an “indulgent Italian culinary experience.”

Address: 350 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Not many details are known about the new spot located at 6342 Cambie Street, Vancouver, but we anticipate you’ll be able to find all your favourites from the Taiwanese bubble tea shop.

Previously, Chicha San Chen told Dished that this store had a tentative opening date of April 2024, so you might not need to wait much longer before checking out this new spot.

Address: 6342 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Fans of dried fruits and nuts have something to get excited about. Signs for a new Ayoub’s Dried Fruits & Nuts have popped up in Surrey.

The chain is best known for its wide variety of daily roasted nuts made in small batches, alongside other tasty items like its assortment of different nut butters and cookies.

Address: 1608 152 Street, Surrey

Brazillian acai brand Oakberry has been taking Metro Vancouver by storm with the opening of numerous locations. Now, the brand is preparing to open not one but three new locations.

These three new locations will be found at Downtown Vancouver’s The Post (right by Lee’s Donuts‘ latest pop-up), Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood, and West Vancouver’s Park Royal. Oakberry said the new locations will take the form of kiosks in high-foot-traffic areas.

Bak’d Cookies has been operating pop-ups all across Metro Vancouver over the past couple of years. But now, the cookie company has just announced it’s gearing up to open its first-ever storefront.

BC-based burger chain Triple O’s is opening a new location, where it will serve its award-winning burgers, signature fresh-cut fries, and milkshakes.

“YVR is proud to be welcoming a West Coast favourite to the airport soon,” shared the airport on Instagram.

Address: 3211 Grant McConachie Way, Richmond — by gate B14

Big news for donut fans in Metro Vancouver: Lee’s Donuts is opening a new location in Brentwood and Steveston.

That’s right, Vancouver’s oldest donut company is opening more locations, and this news comes just a few months after it opened in Gastown, right across from the Gastown Steam Clock.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Address: 4180 Bayview Street Unit 110, Richmond

The beer bar will launch new locations at 1191 Commercial Drive (formerly Community Taps + Pizza) in Vancouver and at First Canadian Place on 77 Adelaide Street in Toronto.

Address: 1191 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Something exciting is brewing in Vancouver: Slo Coffee. The new 1,400 sq ft neighbourhood coffee spot will launch at 4160 Fraser Street.

Paul Irwin is the co-owner and CMO at Slo and tells Dished this concept is all about stopping to smell the roses.

Address: 4160 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Ba Le Deli and Bakery has been a Vancouver staple since it opened its first location in 1987.

Now, the bánh mì shop is getting ready to open its fourth location with a modern twist and some exciting new offerings.

Address: 3779 Rupert Street, Vancouver

Metro Vancouver has some great spots for sweet little treats, and it’ll soon be home to another one called Little Pisces.

This new shop, expected to open between May and June 2024, will serve freshly made taiyaki in a variety of flavours. You can expect to find “hotteok, Nutella, ube, custard, and red bean.”

Address: 4501 North Rd #202b, Burnaby

Good news for coffee lovers: Broyé Cafe is gearing up to open a second location.

The cafe is best known for its delicious (and adorable) treats, which include an assortment of different pop culture characters. Think Pikachu Yuzu Tarts, Keroppi Mochi Coco-Pandan, and Totoro Tiramisu.

Address: 530 Hornby Street, Vancouver

A new sports bar is coming to Surrey, and it’s bringing with it some high-tech golf simulators.

Signs for Par4 have popped up at 5580 152nd Street in Surrey, which is the former location of Big Ridge Brewing Co.

Address: 5580 152nd Street, Surrey

It was only a few months ago that Chipotle opened a new location in Burnaby’s Lougheed area, but now the burrito giant is getting ready to open another new location in Surrey.

Signs for Chipotle have popped up in Surrey’s Strawberry Hill neighbourhood.

Address: 12155 72nd Avenue, Surrey

Fans of Vancouver’s Takenaka, listen up! We have some fantastic news.

The concept, known for its food truck serving up Japanese bentos and its cafe offering delicious onigiri, is opening another location.

Slated to open at 52 Powell Street (formerly Rodney’s Gastown), Takenaka Gastown will offer patrons a casual Japanese dining experience.

Address: 52 Powell Street, Vancouver

Myst Asian Fusion is gearing up to open a new location.

Known for its tasty Taiwanese and Asian fusion cuisine, you can find items like dim sum, bubble tea, hot pot, and more. The menu is so large that if you can think of it, it’s probably on the menu at Myst.

Address: 2028 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Founded in 2009, Olivier’s Bakery is known for its slow-fermentation process and artisan French bread.

This concept was created in Western Canada by founder Olivier Audibert, who ran a boulangerie in Southern France for many years before moving here.

Address: 3885 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Address: 859 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Eva’s Original Chimney claims to be “Canada’s original home of the Chimney Cone” and is gearing up to open its first-ever BC location.

Chimney Cones are freshly baked pastries named after their hollow, cylindrical shape, with a crunchy outside and a soft inside, filled with ice cream. If you’re not an ice cream person, don’t worry—you can buy these chimney cakes as is.

Address: 14961 Marine Drive, White Rock

The Canadian microbrewery will open a taphouse and restaurant in Central Lonsdale at Lonsdale Square.

Set to open in early fall 2024, the new dining destination will offer seats for 280 people in total. Around 140 of those will be inside, and the other 140 will be outside on a sprawling 1,900 sq ft patio.

Address: 126 E 21st Street, North Vancouver

Paris Baguette, a French-inspired Korean bakery, is a dream for those who love baked goods, selling everything from beautifully decorated cakes to freshly baked bread, pastries, gourmet sandwiches, and so much more.

Address: 1150 Alberni Street, Vancouver

NiceTea is a bubble tea shop that originated in Richmond and has since opened a second location in Burnaby. The new location is opening up on Denman and Pendrell.

Address: Denman and Pendrell

Some exciting news for folks in Metro Vancouver: La Foret Bakery & Cafe has shared that a new location is in the works. This time, the much-loved name is launching in Coquitlam.

Known for its photo-worthy, plant-filled interiors, sweet treats, and beverage offerings, La Foret Bakery & Cafe has operated at its 6848 Jubilee Avenue location since 2017.

Address: Coquitlam

Good news for Metro Vancouver coffee lovers: Veroni & Co. is gearing up to open its second location in Coquitlam.

The new digs will be located at 101-1135 Pipeline Road, Coquitlam and serve up all your favourite elevated espresso beverages.

Address: 101-1135 Pipeline Road, Coquitlam

Sal y Limon has been serving Mexican cuisine for years and is now set to open a new location on East Hastings.

Address: 3614 E Hastings, Vancouver

Vegas Donuts is getting ready to open its doors at 4003 Knight Street in Vancouver.

“Revisit the joy of vintage Las Vegas with Vegas Donuts! Our baby blue and pink donut shop whisks you back to an era filled with peace, love, and, of course, delicious treats. Enjoy family recipes past down generations from old Las Vegas!” shared the donut shop online.

Address: 4003 Knight Street, Vancouver

Slated to open in Fall 2024, Fiorino North Shore will feature waterfront views of the harbour, a large outdoor seated patio, and a private dining area within a wine cellar.

When it comes to the menu, Fiorino is planning on keeping it similar to the Chinatown program, focusing on seasonality and classics it has become known for, like its Coccoli e Prosciutto.

Address: Lonsdale Quay Market, North Vancouver

Located at 4295 Blackcomb Way Unit 123 in Whistler, Arabica’s new spot is set to open this year, Dished is told.

In 2022, the brand shared a rendering of the modern cafe (designed by the creative studio Precht), teasing excited fans who know the popular brand from their travels around the globe.

Address: 4295 Blackcomb Way Unit 123, Whistler

Perfecto Cafe is set to open its second location on Robson Street, and dare we say, it’s the perfect-o location. The news comes just a year after its first location opened on Davie Street.

Address: 1502 Robson Street, Vancouver

Dished is told the new Vancouver restaurant, set to open at 1132 Alberni Street, will be launching in late 2024.

Founded in 1972, Din Tai Fung now has more than 170 locations in 14 countries around the globe.

Address: 1132 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Vancouver has plenty of excellent ramen spots, and another one is set to open soon. Signs for a new Jinya Ramen bar have popped up on West Broadway and Granville Street.

The ramen chain is best known for a balance between its flavourful noodles and its rich, thick, slow-simmered broth.

The group behind contemporary ramen bar Jinya is gearing up to introduce Vancouverites to a new concept: Saijo.

The fresh destination for handrolls and kushiyaki (skewers) will be setting up shop at 2036 West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, just beside Their There.

Address: 2036 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

A mainstay of Vancouver’s city streets, Chai Wagon is a welcome sight for those looking to grab a steaming cup of chai on the go.

Now, the cart is ready to make some big moves with its first brick-and-mortar storefront.

Address: 196 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

It’s official: Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, a dumpling automat franchise, is coming to Metro Vancouver.

Founded in 2021 by NYC restaurateur Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop offers 32 unique flavours of dumplings 24 hours a day via a contactless ordering system.

Address: 4190 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Address: 488 Robson Street, Vancouver

Address: Station Square, Burnaby

This concept operates locations in Toronto and around Ontario, as well as one spot in Calgary (which drew big opening lines).

The company has plans for a location in Victoria at 790 Fisgard Street, and it has now revealed an address for the first Vancouver outpost.

Address: 2821 Main Street, Vancouver

Famous Korean fried chicken chain NeNe Chicken is gearing up to open another Metro Vancouver location, and this time, it’s bringing its fried chicken delights to Port Coquitlam.

Customers can spot this new location at 3343 Coast Meridian Road in Port Coquitlam.

Address: 3343 Coast Meridian Road, Port Coquitlam

Mi Tierra Latina is opening its seventh location in Vancouver at 1757 Robson Street, and it’s going to be packed full of authentic Latin American goods.

The first spot for the Latin food outpost is at 1104 Davie Street in Vancouver. It has since opened locations in Coquitlam, Burnaby, and throughout Vancouver.

Address: 1757 Robson Street, Vancouver

At the space of a former Sharetea location, Hello Kitty Cafe is set to open its doors to the Vancouver public… at some point.

While this new concept has virtually no online presence (no obvious social pages nor a corresponding website), Google Maps lists the 1274 Robson Street spot as having a Spring 2024 opening.

Address: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver

Langley’s destination for larger-than-life brekkie sandos is expanding. Egg Bomb is opening a second location in Burnaby.

The restaurant teased the news on its social media accounts. Egg Bomb confirmed to its followers that it will be opening at the City of Lougheed Tower 2, “just in front of the SkyTrain station.”

Aburi Restaurants Canada is at it again – the hospitality group is opening yet another new dining concept in Vancouver.

Hot on the heels of Wa! Curry’s launch and news of the upcoming bagel shop Wa-Bagel, Aburi has an additional fresh restaurant planned for our city: Aburi Hana Vancouver.

Address: Alberni by Kengo Kuma – Alberni Street and Cardero Street, Vancouver

Breka Bakery & Café has been a Vancouver staple for years. Now, the 24/7 cafe is set to open another location in the city.

The new location will be at 2434 E Hastings Street, where Polonia Sausage House used to be before it relocated to 2745 E Hastings early last year.

Address: 2434 E Hastings Street

After radio silence from the brand on this launch, it’s been confirmed to Dished that the global hot-pot chain will be opening in Burnaby “some time” in May 2024.

Be sure to check back here for more news on the hot-pot spot’s grand opening.

Set to open later this year, the concept from the Social Corner Group of restaurants will be setting up shop at 1055 West Hastings Street, the former location of Chewies Oyster Bar.

Address: 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

King Taps’ entry into the space is all a part of the North Shore market’s multi-pronged revitalization plan, which is already well underway.

Planet Burger is a concept in progress, but its founders tell Dished that the food truck will soon be bringing high-quality smash burgers at reasonable prices to the White Rock and South Surrey communities.

Ciclo (multiple locations)

This Ciclo will be located on Cordova Street across from the Shaw Tower and the Fairmont Pacific Rim.

Address: Cordova Street, Vancouver

The second new location from the concept, Ciclo Espresso & Focaccia, will open at 401 West Georgia in downtown Vancouver, just next to Acquafarina.

Address: 401 West Georgia, Vancouver

One of the numerous new vendors joining this space is Krave Kulture Yogurt, the North Vancouver-based organic frozen yogurt brand with a cult following.

On its Instagram account, Krave shared a preview of the upcoming space inside the Lonsdale Quay Market, noting that this space will have both cozy indoor seating and a sunny outdoor patio.

Address: Lonsdale Quay Market – 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Mishmish, a new Middle Eastern-inspired bakery and coffee spot, is officially slated to open later this year.

Set to open at Fraser Street and 19th Avenue in the new Comma Properties development, Mishmish will be part bakery, part bagel shop, and part coffee shop.

This concept comes to us from a dream team consisting of Dallah (chef and owner of Superbaba) and baking and pastry experts Leah Christ and Marysol Lopez.

Address: Fraser Street and 19th Avenue (Comma Properties development)

Ramen Danbo is considered by many to be among Vancouver’s very best, and now the restaurant is ready for a new chapter with its newest location on the way.

Ramen Danbo has a location listed as “opening soon” at 1445 Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver.

Address: 1445 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

The Hard Bean Brunch Co. has shared with Dished that it will open a Vancouver spot at 909 W Cordova Street in late 2024.

Address: 909 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

One of Vancouver’s favourite destinations for casual Asian comfort food is expanding. Heritage Asian Eatery revealed it will be opening in North Vancouver’s reimagined Lonsdale Quay Market.

This will be the third location for the concept, which currently operates restaurants on West Pender Street and West Broadway. Set to open this spring, Heritage will be among a slew of vendors operating in the renovated food hall.

Burnaby will be getting a new Popeyes eatery in Metropolis at Metrotown, and Vancouver is slated to get a new outpost on Main Street as well.

Address: 4413 Main Street, Vancouver

Address: Metropolis at Metrotown, Burnaby

Vancouver’s Chinatown will soon be home to a new Hong Kong-style cafe and restaurant. Saan Saan Cafe and Restaurant has plans to open its doors at 227 Main Street, just north of East Cordova Street.

Address: 227 Main Street, Vancouver

It’s been well over a year since Hello Nori opened its flagship eatery on Robson Street in Vancouver, and now the brand is updating us on its newest location.

Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to the North Shore and Richmond.

Address: Park Royal

Address: Inside CF Richmond Centre — 6551 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Four Winds Southlands One of BC’s most celebrated craft breweries has something big in the works. Four Winds Brewing Co will be opening a new shop, restaurant, and destination patio in the Lower Mainland, Dished is told. Address: 6313 Market Avenue, Delta Fogo de Chão – The Post Fogo de Chão Vancouver will sprawl across 7,778 sq ft of The Post’s 185,000 sq ft retail space. Dished is told folks can expect an “open-air churrasco bar while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill cuts of protein over an open flame.” Address: 658 Homer Street, Vancouver