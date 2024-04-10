Ayoub's Dried Fruits & Nuts to open new location in Surrey
Fans of dried fruits and nuts have something to get excited about. Signs for a new Ayoub’s Dried Fruits & Nuts have popped up in Surrey.
The chain is best known for its wide variety of daily roasted nuts made in small batches, alongside other tasty items like its assortment of different nut butters and cookies.
The new spot, at 1608 152 Street in Surrey, will mark the chain’s seventh location in Metro Vancouver. Ayoub’s opened a Mount Pleasant location just last year.
The store’s grand opening date has yet to be announced. Be sure to check back here for more details once they’re available.
Ayoub’s Dried Fruits & Nuts Surrey
Address: 1608 152 Street, Surrey
