FoodRestaurant Openings

Ayoub's Dried Fruits & Nuts to open new location in Surrey

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Apr 10 2024, 8:52 pm
Ayoub's Dried Fruits & Nuts to open new location in Surrey

Fans of dried fruits and nuts have something to get excited about. Signs for a new Ayoub’s Dried Fruits & Nuts have popped up in Surrey.

The chain is best known for its wide variety of daily roasted nuts made in small batches, alongside other tasty items like its assortment of different nut butters and cookies.

Ayoub's Dried Fruit

Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

The new spot, at 1608 152 Street in Surrey, will mark the chain’s seventh location in Metro Vancouver. Ayoub’s opened a Mount Pleasant location just last year.

The store’s grand opening date has yet to be announced. Be sure to check back here for more details once they’re available.

Ayoub’s Dried Fruits & Nuts Surrey

Address: 1608 152 Street, Surrey

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop