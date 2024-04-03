Chipotle is opening a new location in Surrey's Strawberry Hill

It was only a few months ago that Chipotle opened a new location in Burnaby’s Lougheed area, but now the burrito giant is getting ready to open another new location in Surrey.

Signs for Chipotle have popped up in Surrey’s Strawberry Hill neighbourhood.

Located at 12155 72nd Avenue in Surrey, this new location is just steps away from the newly opened Jollibee.

According to Google Maps, the new location is set to open sometime this April, meaning you won’t have to wait much longer to get your burrito fix.

Additionally, there are signs advertising that the location is hiring new employees. So if you’ve ever wanted to work at Chipotle, now’s your chance.

Chipotle has also recently opened two other locations in Surrey.

Dished has reached out to Chipotle for more information regarding an opening date. Be sure to check back here for more updates when they come.

Chipotle Strawberry Hill

Address: 12155 72nd Avenue, Surrey

