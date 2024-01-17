La Foret Bakery & Cafe shares a new Coquitlam location is in the works

Some exciting news for folks in Metro Vancouver: La Foret Bakery & Cafe has shared that a new location is in the works. This time, the much-loved name is launching in Coquitlam.

Known for its photo-worthy, plant-filled interiors, sweet treats, and beverage offerings, La Foret Bakery & Cafe has operated at its 6848 Jubilee Avenue location since 2017.

It opened a second spot at 6958 Palm Avenue in Burnaby last spring, and now, the brand’s third outpost has been announced.

While no exact address or opening date has been released just yet, La Foret did share that a spring 2024 opening is expected.

La Foret is known for its specialty beverages, inventive sweets (think Pecan Cappuccino Croissants and fully loaded waffles) and filling savoury breakfast and lunch items.

We’ll keep you posted as this new spot comes along. Stay tuned!

La Foret Bakery & Cafe – Coquitlam

Address: Coquitlam

