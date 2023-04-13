We’re always looking for a great place to grab a smash burger and soon there’ll be one more stop to add to our must-try list.

Planet Burger is currently a concept in progress, but founders tell Dished that the food truck will be bringing high-quality smash burgers at reasonable prices to the White Rock and South Surrey community soon.

“At Planet Burger, we’re committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere where everyone can enjoy great food among good company,” Thomas Goulet, founder of Planet Burger tells us.

Planet Burger will feature a menu of classic smash burger options, which will include “two juicy beef patties that are expertly smashed on the grill for maximum flavor and a crispy exterior,” Goulet shares.

The food truck will also offer a killer vegan version of this burger too, with two vegan patties topped with “dairy-free cheese, tangy pickles, fresh lettuce, and a dollop of our special vegan sauce, all sandwiched between two soft and buttery vegan buns.”

In addition to its burger offerings, Planet Burger will also be serving up sides like tater tots and crispy fries, both with the option of being “loaded.”

The concept is still in the process of finalizing permits, licenses, insurances, and other applications necessary to get it on the road so you won’t see Planet Burger until late 2023 or early 2024, we’re told.

Once Planet Burger is up and running, you can expect to find it set up at various food truck festivals, farmer’s markets, and breweries around Metro Vancouver.

Until then, you can follow Planet Burger on its Instagram account and website for updates on its opening date.