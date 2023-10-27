FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Haidilao Hot Pot slated to open in Burnaby next year

You may have been wondering, is Haidilao Hot Pot ever going to open in Burnaby? The answer is yes… but we’ll believe it when we see it.

Signage for the concept first went up several years ago at Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood at a unit between the food court and The Rec Room on the mall’s second level.

The hot pot restaurant hailing from China quietly opened its first Canadian location back in December 2018 in Richmond at 5890 No. 3 Road.

Haidilao then opened a Vancouver outpost in Kitsilano in 2020.

Founded in Sichuan Province, China, in 1994, Haidilao has grown to have dozens of locations spread across the US, Singapore, Japan, and Korea, offering patrons high-quality hot pot, which they can order from digital tablets in a sleek, modern atmosphere.

After radio silence from the brand on this launch, it’s been confirmed to Dished that the global hot pot chain will be opening in Burnaby “sometime” in May 2024.

Be sure to check back here for more news on the hot pot spot’s grand opening.

Haidilao Hot Pot — The Amazing Brentwood

