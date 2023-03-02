Vancouver better get ready for some serious feasting, as Fogo de Chão has revealed it will be opening its first Canadian location downtown.

The internationally-renowned chain of authentic Southern Brazilian steakhouses will be launching inside The Post at 658 Homer Street.

Set to open in Spring 2024, Fogo de Chão Vancouver is brought to us in partnership with Debut Development Group.

Debut is a developer as well as an owner and operator of high-end restaurants, hotels, resorts, and entertainment venues worldwide. The company has plans to open at least 10 Fogo locations in Canada over the next decade.

“Bringing Fogo de Chão’s first Canada location to life in Downtown Vancouver is very exciting for us, given the brand’s established success in the USA, Brazil and across the world,” said Michael Wilkings, CEO and founder of Debut Development Group.

“We’re looking forward to providing the city of Vancouver and visitors to The Post with the Brazilian hospitality and next-level dining experience that Fogo is renowned for.”

Fogo de Chão Vancouver will sprawl across 7,778 sq ft of The Post’s 185,000 sq ft retail space.

Dished is told folks can expect an “open-air churrasco bar while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill cuts of protein over an open flame.”

The restaurant will have an area called “Bar Fogo” and a more formal dining room as well.

Its space will feature dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging. Expect cuts like a 32 oz long bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days, to be on the menu here.

Fogo de Chão at The Post will be the brand’s West Coast flagship in Canada.

Other food and beverage businesses setting up shop in The Post include a 50,000 sq ft flagship Loblaws City Market grocery store, a 26,000 sq ft food hall by The Joseph Richard Group, and a Deville Coffee location.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that was founded in the southern part of the country in 1979.

The concept uses the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco, aka the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame.

Fogo sets up the experience so guests can “make discoveries at every turn” when dining at one of its 66 locations worldwide.

It offers seasonal salads, soups, veggies, imported charcuterie, and meats.

From dry-aged to premium Wagyu cuts to seafood a la carte, Fogo offers a wide selection of food, a cocktail program, and an impressive South American wine list to go with it.

We’ll keep you posted when this brand shares more details on the Vancouver location. In the meantime, check out our huge list of new Vancouver restaurants set to open soon.

Fogo de Chão at The Post

Address: 658 Homer Street