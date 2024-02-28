BYOC coffee shop Nomad to open its second location in Vancouver

North Vancouver’s first coffee shop to cut single-use cups, Nomad, is gearing up to open a second location in Kitsilano.

Founder of Nomad Annette Kim told Dished that they’re “very excited to bring Nomad Coffee & Bakery to the City of Vancouver.”

“Our focus will be Specialty Coffee — sourced from local as well as international roasters,” she said. “Our exceptional brews will be available at both our espresso bar and our slow bar, which will showcase a variety of alternative brewing methods.”

This new location at 2143 Yew Street promises to bring a lot of unique offerings to the community. More specifically, Nomad will offer Korean-inspired rice baking.

“Baking with rice flour is common in Asia but virtually unknown in Vancouver. It is both gluten-free and healthier than traditional baking,” said Kim. Additionally, Kim said they expect to offer some baked goods made in-house.

A lot of attention is being put into the space of the new coffee shop as well. The new cafe will be located in a building over 100 years old and Nomad plans to use some of its existing features.

“We have discovered several 100+-year-old fir posts and beams that we plan to reuse in our new design,” said Kim.

Kim also mentioned that audio is a fundamental part of a coffee shop vibe. “We are sourcing 45+-year-old vintage speakers to supply Lo-Fi Beats to our customers.” A Nomad playlist is expected to launch on Spotify sometime in the future too, so you can bring the coffee shop vibes with you wherever you go.

“We hope to raise the bar for coffee shops to become more sustainable with the hope that our small cafe may encourage the big coffee shop brands to follow suit,” continued Kim.

Nomad launched its no-single-use-cup coffee shop back in 2022. Now, the company is set to reach its 100,000-cup milestone by May 1, 2024.

How does a no-single-use-cup coffee shop work? Well, it’s quite simple. There are four ways customers can enjoy their beverage. They can bring their own cup, enjoy their beverage on-site in a ceramic mug, buy or rent a reusable cup for $3, or borrow a reusable cup using the reusables.com app.

Kim told Dished that there are talks about a third location but the focus remains on the new Kitsilano spot for the time being.

An opening date for the new spot is still in the works but Kim said they’re shooting for Summer 2024. Be sure to check back here for more information when it becomes available.

Address: 2143 Yew Street, Vancouver

