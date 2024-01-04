FoodRestaurant Closings

Rodney's Oyster House just closed its Gastown location

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
Jan 4 2024, 9:53 pm
Rodney's Oyster House just closed its Gastown location

Rodney’s Oyster House is one of the best destinations for oysters in Vancouver. That’s why we were so surprised when we learnt it closed before the new year.

On Google Maps, Rodney’s Gastown location is now listed as “Permanently Closed.” On its Instagram, it also only mentions its Yaletown location. However, Rodney’s website still lists the Gastown location.

On a phone call, an employee at the Yaletown location confirmed that Rodney’s closed its Gastown location at the end of December.

Dished reached out to Rodney’s via email back in December for more information on the closure but did not receive a response.

You can still visit Rodney’s Oyster House in Yaletown seven days a week.

Rodney’s Oyster House

Address: 1228 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Instagram


