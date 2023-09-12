It’s official: Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, aka a dumpling automat franchise, is coming to Metro Vancouver.

Founded in 2021 by NYC restaurateur Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop offers 32 unique flavours of dumplings 24 hours a day via a contactless ordering system.

This means customers can get food from state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled food lockers anytime they want – it’s like a vending machine, but for dumplings.



Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, which has plans to have 250 units in development within the next two years, has shared big plans for franchises across Canada, including in Calgary and right here in Vancouver.

The first BC location will be located in a new mall being constructed called Gilmore Place in Burnaby, we’re told. Located at 4190 Lougheed Highway, this destination will likely open sometime in Summer 2024.

Other locations in BC are “aggressively being shopped,” Dished is told.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s unique options are inspired by classic diner dishes and come in varieties like Philly cheesesteak, cheeseburger, chicken parm, and peanut butter and jelly. The brand also offers a selection of spring rolls, bowls, soups, and even dessert dumplings.

We’ll keep you posted as soon as we know the exact opening date for this unique new dining experience. Stay tuned!

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop – Burnaby

Address: 4190 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

With files from Hanna McLean and Hogan Short

