Sing Sing Beer Bar to open new locations in Vancouver, Toronto

A major name in food and beverage in Vancouver and Toronto, Freehouse Collective (aka the hospitality arm of Donnelly Group), has some big announcements to share today.

As you may know, the group initiated Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act proceedings in the BC Supreme Court back in May because it owed more than $20 million on its lines of credit, unpaid rent, taxes, and business expenses.

Now, the brand says it’s near its “financial restructuring finish line,” and on top of that, new locations from one of the concepts under its umbrella are in the works.

In addition to the finalized sales of Toronto’s Death & Taxes and Vancouver’s Hello Goodbye along with “a number of its assets,” the group is considering “several other sales in advance of an anticipated late-Spring exit from CCAA,” Donnelley shares.

“These are all high-quality, beloved locations, and although we’ll miss their community, each will be better served with new ownership,” says Harrison Stoker, Donnelly Group’s chief growth officer.

“We have a renewed strategic vision, as well as a commitment to our staff and guests to exit CCAA and shift full focus back onto our passion for hospitality.”

Aside from the sales, here’s some news on the other side of the coin: Sing Sing Beer Bar is expanding.

“Recognizing that this news may read as a contradiction, our relentless focus and ‘shrink to grow’ mindset over the last year is setting up to pay off,” says Stoker.

“Sing Sing is a fan favourite, so we’re excited to have new partners and communities to house the brand.”

The beer bar will launch new locations at 1191 Commercial Drive (formerly Community Taps + Pizza) in Vancouver and in First Canadian Place on 77 Adelaide in Toronto.

Dished is told that both new Sing Sing outposts are independently funded. We’ll keep you posted on the details of these spots as they come. Stay tuned!

Sing Sing Beer Bar — Commercial Drive

Address: 1191 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

