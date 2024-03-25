Eva's Original Chimney to open first BC location in Metro Vancouver

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream, especially when that ice cream is served to you inside a delicious chimney cake.

Eva’s Original Chimney claims to be “Canada’s original home of the Chimney Cone” and is gearing up to open its first-ever BC location.

Chimney Cones are freshly baked pastries named after their hollow, cylindrical shape, with a crunchy outside and a soft inside, filled with ice cream. If you’re not an ice cream person, don’t worry—you can buy these chimney cakes as is.

While menus vary by location, some anticipated Chimney Cone flavours include The O.G. (cinnamon sugar cone with a fresh strawberry garnish), Matcha Kit Kat Crunch (graham cone, matcha Kit Kat, and matcha white chocolate sauce), and Mango Coconut (coconut cone, mango coulis, shredded coconut, and a dried mango garnish).

The new spot, located at 14961 Marine Drive in White Rock, will take over the former location of Grizzly’s Rolls and Swirls.

Dished has reached out to Eva’s for more details. Be sure to check back here for a grand opening date and more.

Address: 14961 Marine Drive, White Rock

