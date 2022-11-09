It’s been a good week for ramen fans – first with the news that two new Toronto-based ramen restaurants are coming to Metro Vancouver, and now that a new JINYA Ramen Bar location is set to open up very soon.

It’s no secret that Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood (casually known as TAB) has seriously been beefing up its food and beverage offerings as of late – just check out its new location of La Taqueira as proof – but now the shopping hub is set to be the newest home for the popular Japanese ramen chain.

The Burnaby location of JINYA has been under construction for some time at TAB, but the restaurant shared that we can finally expect an opening on Monday, November 14.

JINYA Ramen Bar has one other location in Vancouver, at 541 Robson Street, and is especially known for its Spicy Chicken Ramen.

The Japanese franchise puts an emphasis on the balance between its flavourful noodles and its rich, thick, slow-simmered broth to deliver the most perfect bowl of ramen.

To celebrate the opening of the new location, JINYA will be offering a free bowl of ramen to the first 100 guests. If you’re not able to line up early enough for this insane deal, you can still get 20% off the special menu item called the Cha Cha Cha for the first two weeks after opening day.

JINYA Ramen Bar at The Amazing Brentwood will be open daily from 11 am to 11 pm.

Address: The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby