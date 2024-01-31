Aisle 24: Self-serve grocery market chain opening in Vancouver

The future of grocery shopping is coming in hot, Vancouver, as we’re about to get our first-ever location of Aisle 24.

This chain of zero-contact grocery stores has outposts throughout Ontario and Quebec, and now, the chain is officially heading to BC.

How Does It Work?

The cashierless market is completely unattended, and it’s also open 24/7. Customers simply download the Aisle 24 mobile app, register for an account, and gain access to the store to do their shopping.

At the end of their shop, patrons can check themselves out with contactless payment.

This concept currently has two store formats: Resident Markets, which are smaller-footprint stores located within a residential community, and Community Markets, which are more extensive and are “accessible to the general community.”

BC Expansion Plans

Aisle 24 tells Dished there are “several locations in the works for BC,” including two downtown Vancouver stores expected to open this summer.

On its website, one of those is listed at Landmark on Robson at 1450 Robson Street, Unit 205. We’re told a third outpost is slated to launch in Burnaby.

“Our expectations are to have roughly 35 stores open in BC over the next five years,” the brand shares.

The small-format grocery market concept revealed big expansion plans for Canada back in 2021, and in 2023, Aisle 24 told Dished locations were coming to Vancouver, Coquitlam, Burnaby, Surrey, and Richmond.

We’ll keep you posted on future store openings and the Vancouver opening date. Stay tuned!

Aisle 24 Vancouver

Address: 1450 Robson Street Unit 205, Vancouver

