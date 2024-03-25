Myst Asian Fusion to open second restaurant at former Chef Hung location
Last week Dished reported that Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle closed its Kerrisdale location. Well, now we know what will be taking its place.
Myst Asian Fusion is gearing up to open a new location.
Known for its tasty Taiwanese and Asian fusion cuisine, you can find items like dim sum, bubble tea, hot pot, and more. The menu is so large that if you can think of it, it’s probably on the menu at Myst.
The new location will be at 2028 W 41st Avenue in Vancouver, making this the restaurant’s second location in Metro Vancouver.
A grand opening date has yet to be announced for the new spot. If you can’t wait to try Myst, you can visit it at its original spot located at 6400 Kingsway in Burnaby.
Myst Asian Fusion
Address: 2028 W 41st Avenue, Vancouver
