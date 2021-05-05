Downtown Vancouver’s new Latin American specialty grocery store is open and just in time for Cinco de Mayo, too.

Mi Tierra is officially open at 1104 Davie Street (Davie and Thurlow), and it’s offering all the specialty Latin American grocery items, foods, and drinks you could want.

The store’s products are imported from Brazil and around Latin America, and you’re bound to discover some awesome hard-to-find items during your visit.

Be sure to welcome this new destination to the neighbourhood when you can.

Mi Tierra Latina Grocery

Address: 1104 Davie Street, Vancouver

