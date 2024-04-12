Bak'd Cookies to open first brick-and-mortar location

Bak’d Cookies has been operating pop-ups all across Metro Vancouver over the past couple of years. But now, the cookie company has just announced it’s gearing up to open its first-ever storefront.

“It feels unreal and we are SO grateful for everyone who believed in us and have supported us,” shared co-owner Jessica Nguyen on Instagram. “It truly takes a village and we could not have done it without our wonderful team, our amazing customers, and our friends and family.”

The cookie shop is best known for its wide assortment of 5 oz gourmet cookies. You can find flavours like s’mores, caramel macchiato, matcha latte, birthday cake, and its OG delicious dark chocolate and walnut cookies, as well as different seasonal offerings.

Bak’d Cookies started as a hobby for siblings and co-owners Jessica and Andy Nguyen.

According to Bak’d’s website, “One day during the pandemic when Jess was extremely sad, Andy set out on a mission to formulate the ultimate cookie. This self-assigned task would change the game in their test (aka home) kitchen, with Jessica being the ultimate cookie judge (eating several cookies sure helps a case of the blues, doesn’t it?). After countless hours, tears from laughter, and plenty of different combinations of eggs, sugar, flour, that led to interesting cookies, Jess and Andy did it. The duo successfully created what customers call ‘the best cookies in Vancouver.'”

“I cannot believe we started when Andy was only 17 and we were baking cookies for complete strangers out of our townhouse oven in the middle of the pandemic,” continued Jessica. “Never in a million years would I think people enjoy our cookies as much as we do and we would have made and baked over 300,000 cookies. ”

While an exact location and opening date has yet to be revealed for the new spot, customers can expect to be able to get their cookie fix sometime in Summer 2024. Jessica said that they will slowly be teasing out more information until the opening of the storefront.

